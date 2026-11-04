Truck driver dead after three-vehicle QEW crash in Niagara Falls

A three-vehicle collision on the QEW in Niagara Falls on Wednesday left a tractor-trailer driver dead and another driver airlifted to a trauma centre, closing the highway for hours.

A truck driver is dead after a three-vehicle collision on the QEW in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. between Thorold Stone and Mountain Roads.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a tractor-trailer involved in the collision was blocking both lanes of the highway. He said the truck also got tangled up in one of the large overhead signs that spans the Niagara-bound side of the QEW.

Also read Truck Driver Dead in Three-Vehicle QEW Crash in Niagara Falls

Truck Driver Dead In Crash

The driver of the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt said. Schmidt added that another driver was airlifted to a trauma centre. There is no word on the extent of their injuries. The cause of the collision remains unknown.

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Police have not said how many people were in the three vehicles involved. The collision investigation and the subsequent repair of the road, guardrail and signage resulted in a lengthy closure. The QEW was shut down in both directions for several hours on Wednesday. The closure affected traffic between Thorold Stone and Mountain Roads.

The highway reopened later in the day after crews completed emergency repairs. Schmidt noted that OPP received reports of some aggressive driving or unpredictable driving prior to the collision. Officers are working to confirm whether one of the vehicles was involved in that reported behaviour. No further details about those reports were released.

Police Seek Dash Cam Footage

Schmidt urged anyone with information to contact investigators. He said: Obviously, if anyone was in that area about an hour and a half ago and saw anything out of the ordinary, captured on your dash cam or by yourself, please call the Niagara OPP and provide whatever information you have to assist investigators in trying to piece together the circumstances that led to this collision. The crash involved three vehicles, according to police.

A tractor-trailer was among them and came to rest against the overhead sign structure. The collision happened at about 2:45 p.m., during the afternoon commute. The Niagara-bound side of the QEW was blocked by the wreckage and the damaged sign. Aerial images from the scene showed the tractor-trailer blocking both lanes of the QEW in Niagara Falls following the multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.

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The images were captured by the CP24 and CTV News helicopter. Police tape and emergency vehicles could be seen around the crash site. The QEW closure stretched for several hours as investigators documented the scene and crews repaired the damaged road, guardrail and overhead signage. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes while the highway remained closed.

The highway was fully reopened after the repairs were completed. OPP continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the collision. Anyone who witnessed the crash or the reported driving behaviour before it is asked to call the Niagara OPP. Police are especially interested in dash cam footage or any other video that may have captured the events leading up to the collision.