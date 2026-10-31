One killed and six wounded in shooting at Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield, California

A targeted shooting inside a Spirit Halloween store at Solano Town Center in Fairfield, California, left one person dead and six others injured Friday night. Police are searching for one suspect as the FBI assists the investigation.

One person was killed and six others injured after a shooting inside a shopping mall at a Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield, California, on Friday night, police said.

Police Investigate Targeted Shooting Incident

Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall told reporters late Friday that the shooting happened at the Solano Town Center shopping mall, around 45 miles northeast of San Francisco. Based on preliminary information, the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a targeted incident involving one suspect inside the store, the Fairfield Police Department said. Detectives are actively investigating the case and reviewing evidence to identify the individual responsible, police said, adding they are not yet disclosing the identities of any victims.

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The FBI Sacramento field office said it had deployed its evidence response team to assist Fairfield police. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, Spirit Halloween said. We are fully co-operating with local law enforcement as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this event. The incident took place on the eve of Halloween, when many shoppers were likely making last-minute preparations for the holiday.

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Police said officers responded to the shooting at 8:30 p.m. local time. A man at the scene who spoke with CNN affiliate KCRA said his wife was by the store wig section when shots rang out and she ran out the emergency exit. She said she heard five big bangs, it was loud, David Bernal told KCRA. She is at home right now and still in shock.

Eyewitness Recalls Shots at Spirit Halloween

She just told me she heard some shots and people running, yelling and crying, Bernal said. Solano Town Center boasts more than 130 shops and restaurants, according to its website. The shopping center cancelled its scheduled Mall-O-Ween event for Saturday evening, which would have included mall-wide trick-or-treating for children. Solano Town Center will continue to be open during regular business hours on Halloween, it said.

According to Spirit Halloween, the store will remain closed out of respect for those impacted and to support the ongoing investigation. By Gun Violence Archive count, there have been at least 388 mass shootings nationwide so far this year. The shooting occurred inside the Spirit Halloween store at the Solano Town Center mall in Fairfield, California. One person was killed and six others were wounded.

Police Chief Dan Marshall briefed reporters late Friday. Investigators believe the violence stemmed from a targeted incident involving a single suspect. Detectives are reviewing evidence to identify the person responsible. Victim identities have not been released.

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Mall Cancels Event After Shooting Incident

The FBI Sacramento field office sent its evidence response team to help local police. Spirit Halloween offered condolences and said it is fully co-operating with law enforcement. The shooting happened the night before Halloween, a busy time for shoppers. Officers arrived at 8:30 p.m. local time after reports of gunfire.

David Bernal told KCRA his wife was near the wig section when shots were fired. She ran out the emergency exit and heard five loud bangs, he said. She remains at home in shock. Bernal said his wife described people running, yelling and crying after the shots.

The shopping center has more than 130 shops and restaurants. Solano Town Center cancelled its Mall-O-Ween event for Saturday evening. The event would have included trick-or-treating for children across the mall. The mall said it will stay open during regular business hours on Halloween.

The Spirit Halloween store will remain closed out of respect for those impacted and to support the investigation. The Gun Violence Archive counts at least 388 mass shootings nationwide so far this year.