17-year-old charged with second-degree murder after woman killed in Ottawa Central Park home

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder after a 48-year-old woman was killed and a 48-year-old man injured at a home on Grenwich Circle in Ottawa's Central Park neighbourhood.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder after a homicide in Ottawa's Central Park neighbourhood left a 48-year-old woman dead and a 48-year-old man injured.

Police say officers responded to a disturbance at a home on Grenwich Circle near Whitestone Drive at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday. In an update Sunday evening, police said the woman died from the extent of her injuries and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The woman's identity is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, as releasing her name could identify the youth charged. The suspect also cannot be named due to his age.

Also read Ottawa Police Arrest One After Fatal Homicide on Grenwich Circle

Teen Charged With Second Degree Murder

The teen has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident. Police say Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate in relation to an injury sustained by the youth suspect but did not provide more details. The SIU is the independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. It also investigates allegations of sexual assault.

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On Sunday, the Ottawa Paramedic Service told CTV News Ottawa it treated a man and a woman in their 40s for penetrating injuries. A teenage girl was also assessed for injuries on scene but did not require transport to the hospital. The woman was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre in critical, life-threatening condition, while the man was taken to the trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.

Police told CBC News early Saturday evening that one person had died and two others were in hospital. Officers were still at the scene on Sunday. Flowers were placed outside a home on Grenwich Circle where the homicide investigation is underway. Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no known risk to public safety.

Police Seek Information On Homicide Investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Matthew Denasiewicz, who lives nearby, has lived in Central Park for over 15 years and says he was shocked to hear about the incident. He describes the neighbourhood as quiet and family oriented. There are a lot of kids running around.

There are a lot of older people. There are younger families starting, living here as well. It is a very safe and quiet neighborhood, he said. It is shocking to hear something like this would happen in this neighborhood.

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Denasiewicz said he was stunned a homicide could occur in such a family-oriented neighbourhood. I was shocked, my wife as well. We could not believe something could happen like that so close to home, he said. It is extremely sad, but at the same time, the whole dynamic of the neighbourhood, it does not represent what happened, he said.

Residents Shocked By Violence In Safe Neighbourhood

Neighbour Paul Schulte agrees he has never seen anything like it in his 20 years living in the area. There has been nothing ever like that here in this neighborhood, he said. I run around the neighborhood here, cycle around the neighborhood. Never have any problems.

Lynn Huynh lives around the corner from the scene of Saturday's homicide and said she had never heard of anything like it happening in Central Park. River ward Coun. Riley Brockington, who represents the Central Park area, said he learned about the death from OPS Chief Eric Stubbs. Brockington said the police chief told him the person who allegedly carried out the attack was a family member, though OPS would not confirm that information.

Councillor Calls Homicide Tragic Incident

I struggle to understand how and why these incidents happen, Brockington said, calling the homicide tragic. We want to come together as a community, he added. It is okay to have a mixture of emotions for what has happened, but please, reach out if you need assistance. Some residents of Ottawa's Central Park neighbourhood are in a state of shock after the weekend homicide that took place inside a home on Grenwich Circle.