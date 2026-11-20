Ottawa red light cameras caught 5,327 drivers running red lights in September, generating more than $1.7 million in fines. The busiest camera was on King Edward Avenue at St. Andrew Street.

Hundreds of drivers were caught running red lights at Ottawa's intersections in September, with more than $1.7 million in fines issued for infractions. New data from the City of Ottawa shows 5,327 tickets were issued to drivers caught by red light cameras in September, up from 5,260 tickets issued in August.

The fine for being caught running a red light by the red light camera is $325. The busiest red light camera was on King Edward Avenue at St. Andrew Street, with 376 tickets issued to drivers caught running the red light in September. The red light camera program caught 256 drivers running the red light at Wellington Street and Bay Street in September, while 195 tickets were issued to drivers for running red lights on Maitland Avenue at Erindale.

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Ottawa Red Light Camera Ticket Totals Surge

Rounding out the top five busiest cameras in September, 186 tickets were issued at Kent Street at Arlington Street and 182 tickets were issued at Walkley Road westbound at Ryder/Don Reid. The city says 40,859 tickets have been issued through the red light camera program between January and September, up from 33,399 tickets through the first nine months of 2025 and 37,238 tickets for red light camera infractions in 2024.

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The camera on King Edward Avenue at St. Andrew is the hot spot for tickets, with 2,654 tickets issued through the first nine months of 2026. Twelve of Ottawa's 86 red light cameras were not in operation in September. The ticket for running the red light is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle, regardless of who is driving the car at the time of the alleged offence.

List Of City Busiest Intersection Cameras

Ottawa's top 10 busiest red light cameras in September King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew: 376 tickets Wellington Street eastbound at Bay Street: 256 tickets Maitland Avenue northbound at Erindale/Glenmount: 195 tickets Kent Street at Arlington Street: 186 tickets Walkley Road westbound at Ryder/Don Reid: 182 tickets Carling Avenue eastbound at Holly Acres: 150 tickets King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer: 148 tickets Hunt Club Road eastbound at Downpatrick/McCarty: 142 tickets Vanier Parkway southbound at Presland: 133 tickets Carling Avenue eastbound at Island Park Drive: 133 tickets Ottawa's top 10 busiest red light cameras in 2026 King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew: 2,654 tickets Wellington Street eastbound at Bay Street: 1,683 tickets King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer: 1,375 tickets Maitland Avenue northbound at Erindale/Glenmount: 1,380 tickets Kent Street northbound at Arlington: 1,369 tickets Hunt Club Road eastbound at Downpatrick/McCarty: 1,207 tickets Vanier Parkway southbound at Presland: 1,178 tickets Carling Avenue eastbound at Holly Acres: 1,063 tickets Heron Road eastbound near Bank Street: 1,007 tickets Walkley Road westbound at Ryder/Don Reid: 971 tickets