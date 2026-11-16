A 90-minute system outage forced United Airlines to delay departing flights Monday, the latest in a series of high-profile technology failures. The airline said no cybersecurity issue was indicated and resolved the problem after about 100 minutes.

A system outage lasting more than 90 minutes forced United Airlines to delay departing flights Monday, just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network prompted a nationwide ground stop.

Chicago-based United said flights already in the air and flights on its United Express regional network were not affected. The airline also said there was no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue. United apologized on social media to customers for the inconvenience. The airline resolved the issue about one hour and 40 minutes after pilots first began reporting problems to air traffic controllers.

Also read United Airlines Systemwide Outage Hits Monday After FAA Router Failure

Pilot Reports Weight Calculation System Issues

United did not immediately provide details about which of its systems were affected. However, pilots told air traffic controllers that the problem was related to a system that helps them determine a plane's final weight. Before every departure, pilots use performance software, often on a cockpit tablet, to check that the aircraft can safely take off under current weather and runway conditions.

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The preflight calculations include the aircraft's weight along with information about the fuel, baggage, cargo and passengers the plane is carrying. In August 2025, United grounded planes at major U.S. airports, delaying more than 1,000 flights because of an hourslong outage of a system called Unimatic. That system houses flight information fed to other systems, including those that calculate weight and balance and track flight times.

United said in response to a message from The Associated Press that it had no further information to provide about whether the same system was affected by Monday's outage. An AP photo showed a United Airlines plane sitting at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. , on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, after the system outage.

A recording posted Monday on the ATC app showed a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay put at the gate until the system was working again. The app combines live air traffic control radio feeds with real-time visual aircraft tracking. The flight-tracking website FlightAware showed United with about 600 delayed flights Monday evening, though it was unclear how many were directly related to the system outage.

Recent Tech Meltdowns Hit Banks And Airlines

The United computer problem is just the latest high-profile technology meltdown in recent days. Earlier Monday, thousands of people reported being unable to access their online accounts at several major U.S. banks after JPMorgan Chase had a technical problem. On Friday, the FAA ordered every flight grounded because a newly installed router malfunctioned, overwhelming the aging air traffic control system. And one day earlier, Microsoft experienced a major disruption to its Outlook email service.

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Microsoft said Saturday that services were fully restored. The outage comes as airlines and regulators face increasing scrutiny over the reliability of aging technology systems. United has not said whether the affected system was the same one involved in the 2025 Unimatic outage. The airline said it continues to investigate the cause of Monday's problem.

Cascading Effects Of Outages Raise Safety Concerns

Passengers faced delays at airports across the country, with FlightAware reporting about 600 United flights delayed by Monday evening. The airline said it was working to minimize further disruptions. Industry experts note that even brief system outages can have cascading effects on flight schedules, as aircraft and crews must be repositioned. The FAA has been working to modernize its air traffic control infrastructure, but the recent string of failures has raised concerns about the pace of upgrades.

United said it is cooperating with regulators and will provide updates as more information becomes available.